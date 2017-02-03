Top Stories
Fri, 03 February 2017 at 12:49 pm

Kristen Stewart & Jimmy Fallon Throw Footballs at Each Other's Faces for 'Facebreakers'

Kristen Stewart & Jimmy Fallon Throw Footballs at Each Other's Faces for 'Facebreakers'

Kristen Stewart teams up with Big Sean to throw footballs at glass portraits of Jimmy Fallon‘s face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 2) in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend and she appeared on the program to promote the gig.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and Sean teamed up against Jimmy and Questlove, who threw footballs at her face. Ultimately, the show’s guests were the winners!

Watch the fun video below.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Julien Macdonald shorts and Christian Louboutin shoes.


Facebreakers with Kristen Stewart and Big Sean

Click inside to watch Kristen Stewart’s interview…


Kristen Stewart and Jimmy Want to Party in an Abandoned French Mansion
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Big Sean, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Stewart

    That’s not Questlove. That’s Black Thought.

