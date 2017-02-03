Kylie Minogue & Galavant's Joshua Sasse Split, End Engagement

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and her fiance, Galavant star Joshua Sasse have announced their split.

“#Lovers… Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons #thesunalwaysrises,” Kylie, 48, wrote in a message on her Instagram.

Kylie and Josh, 29, who pledged not to wed until the LGBTQ community could do the same in Australia, announced their engagement back in February of 2016.