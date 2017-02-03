Top Stories
Fri, 03 February 2017 at 10:24 am

Kylie Minogue & Galavant's Joshua Sasse Split, End Engagement

Kylie Minogue & Galavant's Joshua Sasse Split, End Engagement

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and her fiance, Galavant star Joshua Sasse have announced their split.

“#Lovers… Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons #thesunalwaysrises,” Kylie, 48, wrote in a message on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Minogue

Kylie and Josh, 29, who pledged not to wed until the LGBTQ community could do the same in Australia, announced their engagement back in February of 2016.
Credit: Cole Bennetts; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joshua Sasse, Kylie Minogue, Split

  • saphiry

    Not surprising at all. If she finally stopped going after guys half her age she might find someone who might actually want to grow old with her.

  • Sara

    If you get to 48 years of age and still can’t manage to maintain a relationship you should probably just give up.

  • tom

    Poor used up vag

