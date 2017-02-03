Louis Tomlinson Hangs Out With James Arthur After His Hotel Cafe Concert

Despite their rumored feud back in 2013, Louis Tomlinson and his fellow X Factor alum James Arthur have put any and all drama aside these days.

The 25-year-old “Just Hold On” singer stepped out for James‘, 28, concert at the Hotel Cafe on Thursday (February 2) in Hollywood.

After the show, Louis and the “Say You Won’t Let Go” crooner headed to Barney’s Beanery in West Hollwood, where the two chatted the night away.

Louis posted an Instagram photo of the duo flipping the bird to the camera, which James shared on his own Instagram as well. Check it out below!