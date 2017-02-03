Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 12:19 pm

Mariah Carey Sets Wedding Dress On Fire In 'I Don't' Music Video - Watch Here!

Mariah Carey Sets Wedding Dress On Fire In 'I Don't' Music Video - Watch Here!

Mariah Carey shows off some major skin in the just released music video for her latest single “I Don’t” featuring YG!

The breakup anthem, produced by longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri, is said to be a message to the Grammy-winning singer’s former fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer.

In the clip, we see Mariah rocking a variety of different outfits, but most importantly a wedding dress that she eventually sets on fire towards the end of the visual.

“I was caught up, I was blind/ You kept playin’ with my… mind/ Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and… Rear view, bye,” Mariah sings.


Mariah Carey – ‘I Don’t’ ft. YG (Music Video)
