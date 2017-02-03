Matthew Koma 'Hard To Love' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Matthew Koma has dropped brand new track titled “Hard To Love,” and you can get your first listen right here!

The track, which follows the November release of “Kisses Back,” is set to be included on the 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut, due out later this year via RCA Records.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Koma

Matthew is currently dating Hilary Duff, they made their public debut at Entertainment Weekly’s 2017 SAG After Party last month.

Matthew co-wrote three songs off of Hilary‘s fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

“Hard To Love” is also available on iTunes and Spotify now.



Matthew Koma – Hard To Love (Full Audio)

Click inside to check out the lyrics to Matthew Koma’s new song…