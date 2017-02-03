Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 11:07 am

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble is giving his fans an update on his three-year-old son Noah‘s battle with cancer and we’re so glad that he is progressing well!

The 41-year-old singer revealed the news of Noah‘s diagnosis around three months ago and we later learned that he was fighting liver cancer.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Michael said in a statement (via Us Weekly). “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Click inside to read the rest of the statement…

“Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words,” he added. “We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato are also the parents of a 12-month-old son named Elias.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 01
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 02
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 03
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 04
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 05
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 06
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 07
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 08
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 09
michael buble son noah diagnosed with cancer 10

Photos: Michael Buble, Facebook
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble, Noah Buble

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
  • MFGBali

    That’s good news.

  • https://www.biz40.com yuvatox

    just as Charlotte said I’m stunned that you can profit $4124 in one month on the internet .
    find out here

    ,,~http://statictab.com/stsgswt

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here