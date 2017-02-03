Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble is giving his fans an update on his three-year-old son Noah‘s battle with cancer and we’re so glad that he is progressing well!

The 41-year-old singer revealed the news of Noah‘s diagnosis around three months ago and we later learned that he was fighting liver cancer.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Michael said in a statement (via Us Weekly). “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

“Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words,” he added. “We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato are also the parents of a 12-month-old son named Elias.