Michelle Branch Returns With 'Hopeless Romantic' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Michelle Branch is back with a brand new single titled “Hopeless Romantic” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the official lead single off the 33-year-old singer’s upcoming third studio album – her first studio album since 2003′s Hotel Paper – which is also titled Hopeless Romantic, and is set to hit stores on April 7!

Hopeless Romantic was produced alongside her now-partner Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.

“Patrick was like, ‘This is your record, it has to sound like you’,” Michelle told EW about the album back in December. “It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own. The lust, the love, the heartbreak. It’s all there.”

“Hopeless Romantic” is also available on iTunes and Spotify now.



Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic (Full Audio)

Click inside to check out the lyrics to Michelle Branch’s new song…