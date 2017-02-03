Nicki Minaj Slams Giuseppe Zanotti for Naming Shoe After Her, But Not Taking Her Calls
Nicki Minaj is not happy with famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti after his brand named sneakers after her, but they won’t take her calls to collaborate.
There are 23 different sneakers named “Nicki” currently available on the brand’s website.
“This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol,” Nicki tweeted on Friday (February 3). “I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo. Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call. 🤔.”
Nicki wrote a lot more tweets in her rant and even started a poll to ask her fans if Giuseppe should run her a check.
This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol.
I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo
Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔
Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig?
#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated.
Take the poll. Should Giuseppe
Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽
I thought he was still my cute little cuddly friend 😩 *thinks about him*
U know what I gotta go. My phone ringing. Tell Floyd, Fif & Mike Tyson to book me for the next fight. Me and Giuseppe. 😩 after cb & Draco 😂
