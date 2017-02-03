Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 12:00 pm

These Celebrities Are New England Patriots Fans!

So many celebrities are going to be rooting for the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl this year.

The team will be playing the Atlanta Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday (February 5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

There are definitely some recognizable faces on the list – many of whom are very outspoken about their love for Tom Brady‘s Patriots team.

Be sure to watch the Super Bowl this coming Sunday to see who wins. Best of luck to both teams!

Click through the slideshow below to see which celebrities are New England Patriots fans…
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
