Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:27 pm

Zara Larsson & Ty Dolla $ign Debut Glittery 'So Good' Music Video - Watch Here!

Zara Larsson & Ty Dolla $ign Debut Glittery 'So Good' Music Video - Watch Here!

Zara Larsson covers herself in glitter in the just released music video for her latest single “So Good” featuring Ty Dolla $ign!

The track, co-written by Charlie Puth, is also the title track to her upcoming debut album, which is set to hit stores on March 17 via Epic Records.

So Good, which is available for pre-order starting today (February 3), will include previous singles and instant-grat tracks such her hit MNEK duet “Never Forget You,” the summertime jam “Lush Life,” her UK smash “I Would Like,” and last fall’s “Ain’t My Fault.”

Watch the music video for “So Good” below…


Zara Larsson – So Good (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
