Sat, 04 February 2017 at 8:52 pm

Cameron Diaz Stocks Up on Groceries for the Super Bowl

Cameron Diaz Stocks Up on Groceries for the Super Bowl

Cameron Diaz goes makeup-free as she runs errands on Saturday afternoon (February 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress was spotted stocking up on some groceries for the upcoming Super Bowl this weekend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

For the past few years Cameron has been enjoying some time off from working. The last film Cameron worked on was the 2014 musical Annie.

Since then, Cameron has been enjoying married life with husband Benji Madden.

15+ pictures inside of Cameron Diaz shopping in Beverly Hills…
