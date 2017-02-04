Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 9:42 pm

Christina Ricci Reveals What Her Son Thinks When He Sees Her on TV

Christina Ricci Reveals What Her Son Thinks When He Sees Her on TV

Christina Ricci is opening up about what her two-year-old son Freddie experiences when he sees his mom on the big screen.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that he has definitely recognized her on TV before.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Ricci

“I don’t know what he thinks is going on in that situation!” she told Marie Claire. “I told him that Mummy ‘pretends’ for a living and he just accepts it.”

“[Being a mom] is great,” she added. “The best thing ever. I can’t get enough!”

Pictured: Christina and her co-star David Hoflin attending a press junket for her Amazon series Z: The Beginning of Everything on day three of the aTVfest 2017 presented by SCAD on Saturday (February 4) in Atlanta, Ga.

FYI: Christina is wearing Altuzarra.
Just Jared on Facebook
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 01
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 02
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 03
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 04
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 05
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 06
christina ricci reveals what her son thinks when he sees her on tv 07

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christina Ricci

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Bradley Lewis

    I was paid 104000 bucks in last twelve months by working from my house and I manage to do it by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part-time for few h every day. I’m using a money making model I was introduced by this web-site i found on-line and I am so happy that i earned so much extra income. It’s beginner-friendly and I am just so grateful that i found it. Here is what i do… http://statictab.com/5rq2qty

  • Toni gee

    I have always loved little Ricci. She a great actress.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here