Christina Ricci Reveals What Her Son Thinks When He Sees Her on TV

Christina Ricci is opening up about what her two-year-old son Freddie experiences when he sees his mom on the big screen.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that he has definitely recognized her on TV before.

“I don’t know what he thinks is going on in that situation!” she told Marie Claire. “I told him that Mummy ‘pretends’ for a living and he just accepts it.”

“[Being a mom] is great,” she added. “The best thing ever. I can’t get enough!”

Pictured: Christina and her co-star David Hoflin attending a press junket for her Amazon series Z: The Beginning of Everything on day three of the aTVfest 2017 presented by SCAD on Saturday (February 4) in Atlanta, Ga.

FYI: Christina is wearing Altuzarra.