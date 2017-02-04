Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Recall Moment They Learned About Oscar Nominations (Video)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are dishing about the night they found out about their Oscar nominations.

The 28-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor – whose film La La Land scored a whopping 14 nominations at the upcoming 2017 Academy Awards – were in different countries at the time, but they still celebrated together on FaceTime!

Emma was in Los Angeles while Ryan was in China promoting the film with director Damien Chazelle.

“It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien,” Ryan told E! News. “He was already halfway into a bottle of champagne and somehow, suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people.”

Damien‘s girlfriend Olivia Hamilton was also with Ryan, and she FaceTimed Emma right before they told him.

Click inside to find out what happened next…

“[Olivia] said, ‘We’re going to bang on Ryan‘s door,’ and she banged on the door and handed it to Ryan, and Damien was in such a state that I don’t think he even knew she called me,” Emma revealed. “And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating.”

“It wasn’t as wild as you’d think,” Damien added. “We all were basically in our PJs.”

Watch below.



Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Reveal Their Oscar Nominations Celebration