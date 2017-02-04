Ivanka Trump Shares Viral Video of Daughter Arabella Singing Chinese New Year Song in Mandarin
With the Year of the Rooster kicking off the Chinese calendar last week, Ivanka Trump joined in the celebrations by sharing a festive video of her and Jared Kushner‘s five-year-old daughter Arabella.
The 35-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram on Thursday (February 2) to post the clip of Arabella holding a traditional red dragon decoration and reciting a Mandarin song she learned in school.
“Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear,” Ivanka wrote. “Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐!”
The video has since earned more than 1 million views.
Arabella first started picking up Mandarin when she was a toddler.
Watch below!