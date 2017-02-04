Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 8:44 pm

Ivanka Trump Shares Viral Video of Daughter Arabella Singing Chinese New Year Song in Mandarin

Ivanka Trump Shares Viral Video of Daughter Arabella Singing Chinese New Year Song in Mandarin

With the Year of the Rooster kicking off the Chinese calendar last week, Ivanka Trump joined in the celebrations by sharing a festive video of her and Jared Kushner‘s five-year-old daughter Arabella.

The 35-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram on Thursday (February 2) to post the clip of Arabella holding a traditional red dragon decoration and reciting a Mandarin song she learned in school.

Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear,” Ivanka wrote. “Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐!”

The video has since earned more than 1 million views.

Arabella first started picking up Mandarin when she was a toddler.

Watch below!

A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Arabella Kushner, Celebrity Babies, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • shoes4life

    Okay, if I was Ivanka I wouldn’t post any videos or pics of my privileged children right. Her dad is not a world favorite and she is asking for her innocent children to be criticized by folks who are angry at Grump. She needs to make her account private.

  • http://secure49.com Bradley Lewis

    I have made 104,000 thousand dollars previous year by freelancing online a­­n­­d I did it by wo­rking part-time f­­o­­r few hrs daily. I followed work model I came across from company that i found online and I am so amazed that i was able to make so much money. It’s very user friendly a­­n­­d I am just so grateful that I found out about it. Check out what I did… http://statictab.com/5rq2qty

  • HG

    Mark my words Ivanka trump will be the first woman vise president at some point in her life !!!

  • Lo Mo

    come on: this viral video is addressed to america: “see, american ppl, china is not a big bad communist country anymore, even the president’s granddauther is learning the language and knows their culture!!”
    it is to signalize that all ties will be strenghtened with China!! no ban but another red country beyond russia that will be preferred by the president!

    waaaaake uuuuuup

    every tweet and word on ivanka’s account is surveyed and pre-approved by at least six ppl (marketing, pr, economic adviser, lawyer, strategist, general advisor)

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here