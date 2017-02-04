Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump at Fashion Event

Lauren Conrad glows as she arrives at Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2017 See Now, Buy Now Fashion Event at the Grove on Saturday afternoon (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old tv personality and fashion designer showed off her cute little baby bump in a white lace dress as she hosted the shopping event.

On New Year’s Day, Lauren announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together.

Lauren and her lawyer husband tied the knot back in 2014.

