Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 9:27 pm

Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump at Fashion Event

Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump at Fashion Event

Lauren Conrad glows as she arrives at Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2017 See Now, Buy Now Fashion Event at the Grove on Saturday afternoon (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old tv personality and fashion designer showed off her cute little baby bump in a white lace dress as she hosted the shopping event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Conrad

On New Year’s Day, Lauren announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together.

Lauren and her lawyer husband tied the knot back in 2014.

10+ pictures inside of Lauren Conrad at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 01
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 02
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 03
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 04
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 05
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 06
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 07
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 08
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 09
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 10
lauren conrad shows off her growing baby bump 11

Credit: FameFlyNet Pictures; Photos: Getty, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Lauren Conrad, Pregnant

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Bradley Lewis

    I was paid $104k in 2016 by freelancing on-line a­­n­­d I did that by work­ing part time f­o­r several hrs each day. I followed an earning model I found online and I am excited that i made such great money. It’s beginner-friendly a­­n­­d I’m so blessed that I found out about it. Here is what i did… http://statictab.com/5rq2qty

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here