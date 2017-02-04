Robin Thicke Spends More Time With Son Despite Restraining Order (Report)

Robin Thicke has reportedly been allowed to spend more time with his son despite ex-wife Paula Patton‘s domestic abuse restraining order.

The 39-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer took their six-year-old son Julian to Kids World on Saturday (February 4) in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Although Paula currently has sole legal custody of Julian, she has reportedly agreed to allow Robin to visit with their son three days a week at a neutral location until the next hearing on February 24, as long as a court-appointed monitor is present.

The court-appointed monitor was reportedly with Robin at Kids World, as Paula still wants Julian to have relationship with his dad.