Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 10:20 pm

Robin Thicke Spends More Time With Son Despite Restraining Order (Report)

Robin Thicke Spends More Time With Son Despite Restraining Order (Report)

Robin Thicke has reportedly been allowed to spend more time with his son despite ex-wife Paula Patton‘s domestic abuse restraining order.

The 39-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer took their six-year-old son Julian to Kids World on Saturday (February 4) in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Although Paula currently has sole legal custody of Julian, she has reportedly agreed to allow Robin to visit with their son three days a week at a neutral location until the next hearing on February 24, as long as a court-appointed monitor is present.

The court-appointed monitor was reportedly with Robin at Kids World, as Paula still wants Julian to have relationship with his dad.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Julian Thicke, Paula Patton, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Bradley Lewis

    I profited $104,000 last year by freelancing from home and I was able to do it by wo­rking part time f­­o­­r 3+ hrs /day. I used work opportunity I stumbled upon from this website i found online and I am excited that i earned so much extra income. It’s very newbie friendly a­­n­­d I’m just so grateful that i discovered this. Here’s what I did… http://statictab.com/5rq2qty

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here