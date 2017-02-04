Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 10:55 pm

Zoe Saldana Set to Play an Assassin in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'

Zoe Saldana Set to Play an Assassin in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'

Zoe Saldana is heading to the big screen again!

In Hummingbird, the 38-year-old Live by Night actress will take on the role of a black-ops assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The action-thriller will be directed by Swedish team Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom.

Zoe will also be executive producing.

She is currently busy filming Avengers: Infinity War and can next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and thriller I Kill Giants.
