Zoe Saldana Set to Play an Assassin in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'

Zoe Saldana is heading to the big screen again!

In Hummingbird, the 38-year-old Live by Night actress will take on the role of a black-ops assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The action-thriller will be directed by Swedish team Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom.

Zoe will also be executive producing.

She is currently busy filming Avengers: Infinity War and can next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and thriller I Kill Giants.