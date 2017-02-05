Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017

Alessia Cara Performs Two Songs During 'SNL' - Watch Videos!

Alessia Cara was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday (February 4) and you can watch both performances here!

The 20-year-old singer appeared on the episode with host Kristen Stewart and she performed her current single “Scars to Your Beautiful” and her song “River of Tears.”

“live from New York it’s sh–ting my pants!!!!! that was the craziest rush ever I even punched my mic pack off wow what whO where woah,” Alessia tweeted after the show ended. “IM FLOATING THIS WAS INCREDIBLE THANK U x100000 🖤🖤🖤🖤”

Click inside to watch Alessia Cara’s second performance…

