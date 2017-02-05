Camila Alves, Angela Sarafyan, & Taissa Farmiga Are Bohemian Beauties at Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show

Camila Alves looked boho chic at designer Rebecca Minkoff‘s Spring 2017 See Now, Buy Now Fashion Show tonight!

The 35-year-old model rocked bright red lips at the event held at The Grove on Saturday (February 4) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by fellow bohemian beauties Angela Sarafyan and Taissa Farmiga, as well as Victoria Justice, Keke Palmer, Laura Marano, Jamie Chung, Brianna Hildebrand, Pyper America Smith, Erika Christensen, Jessica Szohr, Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim, Coco Rocha, AnnaLynne McCord, Janina Gavankar, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. Head to our gallery to check out all of their looks!

Camila shared the Instagram photo below while backstage at the event.

Also pictured inside: Jamie attending an Essie event at The Grove during the same afternoon.

