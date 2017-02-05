Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017 at 3:36 am

Camila Alves, Angela Sarafyan, & Taissa Farmiga Are Bohemian Beauties at Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show

Camila Alves, Angela Sarafyan, & Taissa Farmiga Are Bohemian Beauties at Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show

Camila Alves looked boho chic at designer Rebecca Minkoff‘s Spring 2017 See Now, Buy Now Fashion Show tonight!

The 35-year-old model rocked bright red lips at the event held at The Grove on Saturday (February 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Alves

She was joined by fellow bohemian beauties Angela Sarafyan and Taissa Farmiga, as well as Victoria Justice, Keke Palmer, Laura Marano, Jamie Chung, Brianna Hildebrand, Pyper America Smith, Erika Christensen, Jessica Szohr, Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim, Coco Rocha, AnnaLynne McCord, Janina Gavankar, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. Head to our gallery to check out all of their looks!

Camila shared the Instagram photo below while backstage at the event.

Also pictured inside: Jamie attending an Essie event at The Grove during the same afternoon.

40+ pictures inside of Camila Alves, Angela Sarafyan, and more at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 01
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 02
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 03
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 04
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 05
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 06
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 07
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 08
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 09
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 10
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 11
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 12
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 13
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 14
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 15
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 16
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 17
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 18
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 19
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 20
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 21
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 22
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 23
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 24
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 25
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 26
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 27
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 28
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 29
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 30
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 31
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 32
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 33
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 34
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 35
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 36
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 37
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 38
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 39
camila alves angela sarafyan and taissa farmiga are boho beauties 40

Photos: Getty, Sara Jaye Weiss
Posted to: Aimee Song, Angela Sarafyan, AnnaLynne McCord, Brianna Hildebrand, Camila Alves, Chriselle Lim, Coco Rocha, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erika Christensen, Jamie Chung, Janina Gavankar, Jessica Szohr, Keke Palmer, laura marano, Pyper America Smith, Taissa Farmiga, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    Camila looks great.

  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL! The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth. The truth is ALWAYS out there!!!

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here