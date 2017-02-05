Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Get Ready for Taylor Swift's Concert at DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are kicking off their 2017 Super Bowl celebrations!

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old “Love Me Now” singer coupled up for the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert held at Club Nomadic on Saturday (February 4) in Houston, Texas.

Also in attendance were Ruby Rose, Vince Vaughn, Hannah Ferguson, Thomas Rhett, Jonathan Tucker, Hailey Clauson, and Ron Livingston.

Taylor will take the stage tonight at the annual event as part of her multi-year deal with AT&T, which also features content and performances for her channel Taylor Swift NOW.

20+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and more at the event…