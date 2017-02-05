Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 1:35 am

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Present Together at the Directors Guild Awards

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Present Together at the Directors Guild Awards

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone take the stage together during the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 4) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The La La Land co-stars presented their film’s director Damien Chazelle with the Feature Film Nomination Plaque during the event.

Also hitting the stage during the awards show was Casey Affleck who presented his Manchester by the Sea director Kenneth Lonergan with the Feature Film Nomination Plaque.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty
