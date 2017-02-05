Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Jason Momoa Hangs Out at the Guinness Brewery in Ireland

Jason Momoa Hangs Out at the Guinness Brewery in Ireland

Jason Momoa has some fun with photographers as he poses for the camera on Friday afternoon (February 3) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 37-year-old actor was in Ireland to visit The Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

Jason stopped by the Guinness Brewery to check out the custom brew the beer company created for him.

“Hand carved @guinnessus keg. The Mano. Such an amazing time can’t wait to share so much in the works aloha j. Big sloppy kisses to the team you know who u are,” Jason captioned the below Instagram pic of his beer.

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Jason Momoa

