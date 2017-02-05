Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Keri Russell Spends The Day Running Errands Around NYC

Keri Russell Spends The Day Running Errands Around NYC

Keri Russell hops into a cab while stepping out on Thursday afternoon (February 2) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress looked pretty in a maroon sweater, jeans, and booties as she spent the afternoon running errands around town.

The fifth season of Keri‘s hit show The Americans is set to return on Tuesday (March 7) on FX.

It was recently announced that the show will end after the sixth season, which is set to air in 2018.

