Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue - Watch Now!

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017 at 4:35 am

Kristen Stewart is remembering a time when Donald Trump was obsessed with her.

The 26-year-old actress opened up Saturday Night Live where she remembered her Twilight days and Robert Pattinson.

Kristen read some of Trump‘s tweets back from 2012 when he tweeted (11 times!) about Kristen cheating on Rob.

Kristen then joked that Trump wasn’t obsessed with her, but was actually in love with Rob!

Towards the end of her monologue, Kristen shared her excitement for her hosting duties and accidentally dropped the “f–k bomb”!

Watch Kristen‘s opening monologue below!


Kristen Stewart’s Opening Monologue – SNL
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Saturday Night Live

