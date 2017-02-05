Kristen Stewart Romances a Housewife in a Totino's Pizza Roll Commerical on 'SNL' - Watch!

Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 2:02 am

Kristen Stewart brought her A game to Saturday Night Live!

In one of her first sketches, the 26-year-old actress plays a mysterious and sexy woman who ends up seducing Vanessa Bayer‘s housewife character.

In the commercial-style skit, Vanessa is making Totino’s pizza rolls for her husband and his friends during a football game, when Kristen‘s character comes in and captures Vanessa‘s attention immediately.

The two women have a major romantic montage of eating pizza rolls, kissing, and getting into a water fight in the kitchen while the guys are in the other room completely unaware of what’s going on behind them.

Watch a clip from the sketch below!
