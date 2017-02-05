Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 5:08 am

Lea Michele Gushes About Taylor Swift & New England Patriots Before Super Bowl 2017

Lea Michele Gushes About Taylor Swift & New England Patriots Before Super Bowl 2017

Lea Michele has nothing but mad love for Taylor Swift and her New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old actress kicked off her 2017 Super Bowl festivities by watching Taylor perform live at the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert held at Club Nomadic on Saturday (February 4) in Houston, Texas.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that Taylor Swift music isn’t blasted in my house,” Lea told People. “Right now, her new song with Zayn … if I play it one more time, I might combust. I love her.”

“I was just talking to Emma Roberts about her the other day and we were reading the inside of her booklet for Red, and she has this amazing little excerpt she wrote inside about different kinds of love,” she went on. “She’s really an amazing songwriter and her music is just the best girl music ever.”

Also pictured inside: Maria Menounos, Eli Manning, Diplo, and Abby Wambach at the event.

Click inside to see what Lea had to say about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots…

Regarding Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Lea added, “I’m a New Yorker, but I’ve always been a Patriots fan. Tom Brady’s an incredible athlete. He will go down probably in my generation as one of the greatest athletes that I’ll get to see.”
