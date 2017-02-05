Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Top Stories
Melissa McCarthy made a hilarious guest appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and you need to watch the video!

The actress, who has hosted the show before, wore full costume and makeup to disguise herself as a man and she looked just like Spicer.

“I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names,” Melissa said before dumping a whole container of gum into her mouth during the skit.

Watch a clip below!


Sean Spicer Press Conference – SNL

Click inside to watch short highlights from Melissa McCarthy’s skit…

  • robodoll

    Be “de-turd”…that’s hilarious!

