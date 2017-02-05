Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sun, 05 February 2017 at 1:11 am

Nicole Kidman Presents 'Lion' Director Garth Davis with First Time Feature Director Award at DGAs

Nicole Kidman Presents 'Lion' Director Garth Davis with First Time Feature Director Award at DGAs

Nicole Kidman poses with Lion co-star Sunny Pawar and director Garth Davis at the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 4) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress and her young co-star presented their director with the First-Time Feature Director Award during the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Other stars who attended the event were Rooney Mara, Isabelle Huppert, Helen Mirran and husband Taylor Hackford, David Hasselhoff, Jane Lynch, and America Ferrara.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Marchesa dress.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: America Ferrara, David Hasselhoff, garth davis, Helen Mirran, Isabelle Huppert, Jane Lynch, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Sunny Pawar, Taylor Hackford

