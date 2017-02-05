Nicole Kidman Presents 'Lion' Director Garth Davis with First Time Feature Director Award at DGAs

Nicole Kidman poses with Lion co-star Sunny Pawar and director Garth Davis at the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 4) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress and her young co-star presented their director with the First-Time Feature Director Award during the event.

Other stars who attended the event were Rooney Mara, Isabelle Huppert, Helen Mirran and husband Taylor Hackford, David Hasselhoff, Jane Lynch, and America Ferrara.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Marchesa dress.

