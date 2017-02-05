Taylor Swift Sings 'Better Man' Live for First Time - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift had a lot of firsts during her first and only concert in 2017 and one of them is that she performed her song “Better Man” for the first time!

The 27-year-old singer wrote the song and gave it to Little Big Town, who released it as a single back in November.

Taylor performed the song at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Concert held during 2017 Super Bowl Weekend on Saturday night (February 4) in Houston, Tex.

In addition to the “Better Man” performance, Taylor also debuted the first live version of her current single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Some of the other highlights included Taylor‘s acoustic version of the song she wrote with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris called “This Is What You Came For” and the live return of “All Too Well.”

SHE JUST SANG BETTER MAN!!!!! SUDDENLY I WAS REBORN 😭😭😭 TAYLOR SWIFT DID THAT #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/7dd7KSsXpx — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) February 5, 2017

Taylor Swift – “Better Man”

Click inside to watch more videos from Taylor Swift’s concert…

ALL TOO WELL I CANT #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/bpj1p8JMhS — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) February 5, 2017

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”