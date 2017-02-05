Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 05 February 2017 at 1:27 am

Taylor Swift just gave the first live performance of her song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Concert during 2017 Super Bowl Weekend and you can see the video here!

The 27-year-old singer hit the stage at around 11:30pm local time on Saturday night (February 4) in Houston, Tex.

Taylor told the crowd that this was the only show she has planned for the entire year and she also apologized that her collaborator Zayn Malik wasn’t able to join her for the performance. She ended up doing an acoustic version of the song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

“As far as I know this is the only show I’ll play in 2017… By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour dates,” Taylor reportedly said, according to reports on Twitter.

Taylor‘s good friend Ruby Rose pumped up the crowd before her performance in the DJ booth!


Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Acoustic)

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Versace outfit with Stuart Weitzman boots.
