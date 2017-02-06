Adele Praises Lady Gaga's Halftime Show After Saying No to NFL

Adele is speaking out to send praise to Lady Gaga after the singer delivered an amazing performance at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Lady you SMASHED it! Totally nailed it 👌🏻,” the 28-year-old “Hello” singer tweeted on Monday afternoon (February 6), the day after the big game.

Adele was offered the halftime show this year, but she decided to turn it down as she didn’t feel she was the right person to headline at the Super Bowl.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” Adele said at one of her concerts back in August 2016. “I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don’t really… I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no. I’m sorry. Maybe next time, for my next album, because I’m going to do a dance album next time. So maybe I’ll do it then.”