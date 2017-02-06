Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017

Annette Bening to Star in 'Katrina: American Crime Story' for FX

Annette Bening is the first cast member confirmed to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Katrina: American Crime Story, the second installment of his new FX limited series!

The Oscar-nominated actress will be playing the role of Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco and the story will follow her during and after Hurricane Katrina.

Ryan has said that Sarah Paulson, who just made awards history for her work in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, will appear in the upcoming season, but her role has not yet been confirmed.

Executive producer Brad Simpson has said that the show will “have the famous people and also the people who weren’t famous,” according to Variety.
