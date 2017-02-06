Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams Get Honored at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams are racking up their honors this award season!

The Manchester By The Sea stars stepped out at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday (February 5) at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif.

While at the fest, the duo was honored with the Cinema Vanguard Award by their screenwriter and director Kenneth Lonergan, who is nominated for both Original Screenplay and Best Directing at the 2017 Oscars.

“Working on this film was very rewarding. None of it would have been possible without the guidance from Kenneth,” Michelle expressed during her speech. “Part of what makes a movie like this feel universal is the attention to detail,” Casey added.

