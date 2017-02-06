Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:03 pm

Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams Get Honored at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Casey Affleck & Michelle Williams Get Honored at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams are racking up their honors this award season!

The Manchester By The Sea stars stepped out at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday (February 5) at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif.

While at the fest, the duo was honored with the Cinema Vanguard Award by their screenwriter and director Kenneth Lonergan, who is nominated for both Original Screenplay and Best Directing at the 2017 Oscars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

“Working on this film was very rewarding. None of it would have been possible without the guidance from Kenneth,” Michelle expressed during her speech. “Part of what makes a movie like this feel universal is the attention to detail,” Casey added.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.

15+ pictures inside of Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams at the Santa Barbara Film Fest
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 01
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 02
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 03
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 04
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 05
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 06
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 07
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 08
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 09
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 10
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 11
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 12
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 13
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 14
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 15
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 16
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 17
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 18
casey affleck michelle williams get honored at santa barbara film fest 19

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here