Chris Hemsworth Recruits His Adorable Kids Into Superhero Camp!

Chris Hemsworth may just be the best superhero dad ever!

The 33-year-old actor took a break from being Thor to throw on a Superman cape for his kids – India and Tristan Hemsworth – in this adorable photo shared by wife Elsa Pataky on Instagram.

In the pic, Chris is seen channeling Superman while India, 4, rocked a Spider-man cape and Tristan, 2, rocked a Captain American cape.

Pictured: Chris spotted keeping a low profile while making his way through LAX Airport after his late night flight on Sunday (February 5) in Los Angeles.