Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:41 pm

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Super Bowl Nip Slip, Has Best Reaction

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Super Bowl Nip Slip, Has Best Reaction

Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip slip during a moment that was broadcast on television during the 2017 Super Bowl and she had the best reaction to the wardrobe malfunction.

The 31-year-old model was at the game in a private box with husband John Legend and she wore a sheer top under her coat. When she and John were shown on TV, Chrissy‘s coat wasn’t covering enough of her shirt and it exposed her nipple.

A fan tweeted the moment and Chrissy quote tweeted it with the comment, “boom goes the dynamite.”

Love how she embraced the malfunction!

Click inside to see the NSFW tweet of Chrissy Teigen’s nip slip…

  • Casey C

    Like she didn’t want/expect that to happen. she wore a mesh-like shirt with no bra. shes classless as always

  • benfbeckmaN

    Big deal. I don’t think she cares that much, she went full frontal for a photoshoot.

  • Martha Bartha

    I wanna lick it!

