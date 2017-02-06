Chrissy Teigen Suffers Super Bowl Nip Slip, Has Best Reaction
Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip slip during a moment that was broadcast on television during the 2017 Super Bowl and she had the best reaction to the wardrobe malfunction.
The 31-year-old model was at the game in a private box with husband John Legend and she wore a sheer top under her coat. When she and John were shown on TV, Chrissy‘s coat wasn’t covering enough of her shirt and it exposed her nipple.
A fan tweeted the moment and Chrissy quote tweeted it with the comment, “boom goes the dynamite.”
Love how she embraced the malfunction!
boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Click inside to see the NSFW tweet of Chrissy Teigen’s nip slip…
@chrissyteigen @johnlegend ummmmm the press box ain't save you…👀 pic.twitter.com/KJL5oy5Xtz
— Chuck Will, J.D. (@chuckupthedusse) February 6, 2017