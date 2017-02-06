Chrissy Teigen Suffers Super Bowl Nip Slip, Has Best Reaction

Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip slip during a moment that was broadcast on television during the 2017 Super Bowl and she had the best reaction to the wardrobe malfunction.

The 31-year-old model was at the game in a private box with husband John Legend and she wore a sheer top under her coat. When she and John were shown on TV, Chrissy‘s coat wasn’t covering enough of her shirt and it exposed her nipple.

A fan tweeted the moment and Chrissy quote tweeted it with the comment, “boom goes the dynamite.”

Love how she embraced the malfunction!

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Click inside to see the NSFW tweet of Chrissy Teigen’s nip slip…