Darren Criss Gets to Work on 'Supergirl/The Flash' Musical Crossover!

Darren Criss is getting to work on the set of the Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover!

The 30-year-old actor was seen on the set in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday (February 4) in Vancouver, Canada. Darren has a guest-starring role in the episodes! He was joined on set by Carlos Valdes, who portrays Vibe, and Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Kid Flash.

The next day, Darren stepped out with his girlfriend Mia Swier as they headed to his set location.

The episodes will air on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at 8/7 EST on The CW!