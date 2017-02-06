Gigi Hadid Faces Backlash After Imitating Asian Facial Features
Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City this weekend amid some backlash from a video posted to Instagram stories.
The 21-year-old model’s sister Bella posted the story, which featured Gigi appearing to mock Asian facial features. Many are speaking out about the video, including people of Asian descent.
Bella (who is pictured below in two different outfits this weekend), deleted the clip, but not before it was captured by others and reposted.
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE
— z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017
See some reactions to the video below…
Bella Hadid: dated the weeknd (a black man) but said hella racist shit about black men
Gigi Hadid: mocks Asians but ain't her man Asian? pic.twitter.com/82oJ9oETFF
— rose | Jongup Day 🌹 (@Goldenseoulss) February 6, 2017
Gigi Hadid made fun of asians…her man…is asian.
Gigi Hadid marched against her president…& then took part in cultural appropriation.
— pumpernickel (@DiscoveryKiid) February 6, 2017
lmk why gigi hadid thinks its funny to mock asian accents
— tram (@beginrise) February 6, 2017
I AM SUPER ASIAN AND I AM SOO NOT OFFENDED LOL CHILL PPL @GiGiHadid https://t.co/OwiQaEhMQB
— King Teresa (@teresakholhring) February 6, 2017
Wow I'm Asian and I'm not even offended at the very least @GiGiHadid
— Diana Tamayo (@dianamaetamayo) February 6, 2017
How is Gigi hadid dating an Asian man and making racist jokes about Asians tho……..????
— Not Rina♕ (@notrinap) February 6, 2017
ppl are so blind to anti asian racism as someone thats had to deal w ppl making fun of my eyes for 16 yrs i hope gigi hadid falls in a hole
— ayno stan steph (@monstasx) February 6, 2017
Not only is Gigi Hadid using blackface in photoshoots, she's also mocking Asian people: pic.twitter.com/lz28HWV8rt
— 🗣 (@eleauxel) February 6, 2017