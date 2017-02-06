Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Faces Backlash After Imitating Asian Facial Features

Gigi Hadid Faces Backlash After Imitating Asian Facial Features

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City this weekend amid some backlash from a video posted to Instagram stories.

The 21-year-old model’s sister Bella posted the story, which featured Gigi appearing to mock Asian facial features. Many are speaking out about the video, including people of Asian descent.

Bella (who is pictured below in two different outfits this weekend), deleted the clip, but not before it was captured by others and reposted.

See some reactions to the video below…
Photos: AKM-GSI
