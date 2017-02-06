Gisele Bundchen Congratulates Her 'Love' Tom Brady on His Fifth Super Bowl Win!

Gisele Bundchen took to social media to congratulate her husband Tom Brady on his fifth Super Bowl win after an amazing comeback to pull off a victory with the New England Patriots.

The 36-year-old supermodel was so excited by the win that she even dropped her phone on the ground while celebrating in the family suite.

“Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmountains #dedication #family #thankyouGod ✨🙏✨,” Gisele captioned the below photo on her Instagram page.