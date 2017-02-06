Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 3:50 pm

Here's How the Patriots Celebrated After Super Bowl Win!

Here's How the Patriots Celebrated After Super Bowl Win!
  • See photos of the Patriots players letting loose after their Super Bowl win – TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still going strong as a couple – Radar
  • Someone once told Zayn Malik to quit music – Just Jared Jr
  • Weston Cage got a DUI after a crazy police chase – DListed
  • These photos of the Victoria’s Secret angels are so hot – Hollywood Tuna
  • Boy with Down Syndrome dances to Lady Gaga‘s halftime show in a touching video – Towleroad
  • All of these actors got buff for their roles – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl, Newsies, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here