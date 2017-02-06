Kanye West Deletes Tweets About Trump, Isn't Happy with Him

Kanye West no longer is a supporter of President Trump and he has taken to Twitter to delete all mentions of him from his feed.

The 39-year-old rapper is reportedly “super unhappy with the President’s performance over his first 2 weeks in office,” according to TMZ.

Kanye previously has praised Trump and even met with him before the inauguration at the president’s office in New York City.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” Kanye wrote at the time.