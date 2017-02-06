Top Stories
Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:40 pm

Kate Middleton & Prince William Kick Off Children's Mental Health Week By Spreading Message Of Kindess!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Kick Off Children's Mental Health Week By Spreading Message Of Kindess!

After hitting the tracks for a training day for the Heads Together team yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William help kick off Children’s Mental Health Week!

The royal couple paid a visit to the Mitchell Brook Primary School in London, where they took part in the Place2Be Big Assembly in support of their Heads Together program and the launch of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple: It is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life,” the Duchess of Cambridge said during her speech. “When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age.”

“For some children—maybe there are some here today—I know that life can sometimes feel difficult and full of challenges. I think every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow,” Kate added. “This is what Place2Be is doing so amazingly here in your school.”
