Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 1:18 pm

Keanu Reeves Praises 'Passengers' Despite Losing Leading Role!

Keanu Reeves Praises 'Passengers' Despite Losing Leading Role!

Keanu Reeves is opening up about not being bitter about missing the opportunity to star Passengers!

While promoting his new film John Wick 2, the 52-year-old actor talked about being attached to the film for “years and years and years” and loving the outcome despite scheduling conflicts, various setbacks and obstacles.

“Being someone who is involved from the very beginning, I think the first draft of that script was 2007, brilliant script,” Keanu expressed (via Yahoo). “I think what Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence did with that was really amazing. They’re such a wonderful actor and actress. [Laurence Fishburne] is in that, and he did an amazing turn. … I was really happy that my producing partner — Stephen Hamel; he developed that script — and Jon Spaihts, the writer [had their movie made]. Everyone worked so hard for so long. I’m just happy that beautiful story got told by such wonderful people.”

Pictured: Keanu all suited up while attending a photo call fro John Wick: Chapter 2 with director Chad Stahelski at Hotel de Rome on Monday (February 5) in Berlin, Germany.
Just Jared on Facebook
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 01
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 02
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 03
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 04
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 05
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 06
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 07
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 08
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 09
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 10
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 11
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 12
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 13
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 14
keanu reeves praises passengers despite losing leading role 15

Credit: Frederic Kern / Future Image; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Keanu Reeves

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here