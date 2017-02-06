Keanu Reeves Praises 'Passengers' Despite Losing Leading Role!

Keanu Reeves is opening up about not being bitter about missing the opportunity to star Passengers!

While promoting his new film John Wick 2, the 52-year-old actor talked about being attached to the film for “years and years and years” and loving the outcome despite scheduling conflicts, various setbacks and obstacles.

“Being someone who is involved from the very beginning, I think the first draft of that script was 2007, brilliant script,” Keanu expressed (via Yahoo). “I think what Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence did with that was really amazing. They’re such a wonderful actor and actress. [Laurence Fishburne] is in that, and he did an amazing turn. … I was really happy that my producing partner — Stephen Hamel; he developed that script — and Jon Spaihts, the writer [had their movie made]. Everyone worked so hard for so long. I’m just happy that beautiful story got told by such wonderful people.”

Pictured: Keanu all suited up while attending a photo call fro John Wick: Chapter 2 with director Chad Stahelski at Hotel de Rome on Monday (February 5) in Berlin, Germany.