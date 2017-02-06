Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Flying Moment Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Five Years Ago!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 February 2017 at 11:54 am

Lady Gaga flew around the stadium during her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it turns out, The Simpsons predicted the moment five years ago!

The 30-year-old singer was a guest star on the season 23 finale of the animated Fox series and she flies over the audience during a concert in the same fashion, even wearing a silver outfit.

Gaga‘s legs are practically in the same position in the side-by-side photos!

Make sure to watch the video of the halftime show right now and head over to YouTube for the clip of Gaga on The Simpsons.

