Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Flying Moment Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Five Years Ago!

Lady Gaga flew around the stadium during her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it turns out, The Simpsons predicted the moment five years ago!

The 30-year-old singer was a guest star on the season 23 finale of the animated Fox series and she flies over the audience during a concert in the same fashion, even wearing a silver outfit.

Gaga‘s legs are practically in the same position in the side-by-side photos!

Make sure to watch the video of the halftime show right now and head over to YouTube for the clip of Gaga on The Simpsons.