Lena Dunham Credits Donald Trump with Her Weight Loss

Lena Dunham says that she has lost weight over the past few months and she credits the stress of Donald Trump being elected as president as the reason why she dropped the pounds.

The 30-year-old Girls actress revealed the news during an interview on Howard Stern‘s radio show on Monday morning (February 6).

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” Lena said. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

“He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” she added.

Lena was asked if she thinks it’s a mistake for Trump to be paying attention to what celebrities say and do while being the President of the United States.

Click inside to read what Lena Dunham said in response…

“Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder,” she said.