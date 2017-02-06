Mandy Moore & Shane West Reunite 15 Years After 'A Walk to Remember'
Mandy Moore and Shane West had dinner together and it’s giving us all the feels!
The two actors worked together on the movie A Walk to Remember, which was released in 2002 when they were just 17 and 23, respectively.
The film’s director Adam Shankman also joined in for the reunion and they all posted about their dinner on social media.
“Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion,” Mandy captioned a photo on Instagram.
“Last night after the SuperBowl, I got to see these two wonderful people….. @adamshankman @mandymooremm Had to steal the pic, Hun 😘 #awalktoremember #reunion,” Shane added.
Click inside to see another great photo of the stars back together…
A couple of weeks ago, the cast reminisced about the film on its 15th anniversary of hitting theaters.