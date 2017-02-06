Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 1:01 pm

Mandy Moore & Shane West Reunite 15 Years After 'A Walk to Remember'

Mandy Moore & Shane West Reunite 15 Years After 'A Walk to Remember'

Mandy Moore and Shane West had dinner together and it’s giving us all the feels!

The two actors worked together on the movie A Walk to Remember, which was released in 2002 when they were just 17 and 23, respectively.

The film’s director Adam Shankman also joined in for the reunion and they all posted about their dinner on social media.

“Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion,” Mandy captioned a photo on Instagram.

“Last night after the SuperBowl, I got to see these two wonderful people….. @adamshankman @mandymooremm Had to steal the pic, Hun 😘 #awalktoremember #reunion,” Shane added.

A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Click inside to see another great photo of the stars back together…

A couple of weeks ago, the cast reminisced about the film on its 15th anniversary of hitting theaters.
Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 01
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 02
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 03
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 04
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 05
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 06
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 07
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 08
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 09
mandy moore shane west reunite a walk to remember 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Shankman, Mandy Moore, Shane West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here