Paris Jackson Took Photo with Police Officer at Protest
Paris Jackson showed off her toned figure while fueling up her car on Sunday (February 5) in Los Angeles.
The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Twitter that same day to share a photo of her with a police officer at a protest.
“first cop to actually say yes to a photo with me #thepeopleunited #willneverbedivided,” Paris captioned the photo, which you can see below.
first cop to actually say yes to a photo with me #thepeopleunited #willneverbedivided pic.twitter.com/DrQcXFcspp
— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) February 5, 2017