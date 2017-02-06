Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 1:43 pm

Paris Jackson Took Photo with Police Officer at Protest

Paris Jackson Took Photo with Police Officer at Protest

Paris Jackson showed off her toned figure while fueling up her car on Sunday (February 5) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Twitter that same day to share a photo of her with a police officer at a protest.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

“first cop to actually say yes to a photo with me #thepeopleunited #willneverbedivided,” Paris captioned the photo, which you can see below.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson gas station stop 01
paris jackson gas station stop 02
paris jackson gas station stop 03
paris jackson gas station stop 04
paris jackson gas station stop 05
paris jackson gas station stop 06
paris jackson gas station stop 07
paris jackson gas station stop 08
paris jackson gas station stop 09
paris jackson gas station stop 10
paris jackson gas station stop 11
paris jackson gas station stop 12
paris jackson gas station stop 13
paris jackson gas station stop 14
paris jackson gas station stop 15
paris jackson gas station stop 16
paris jackson gas station stop 17
paris jackson gas station stop 18
paris jackson gas station stop 19
paris jackson gas station stop 20
paris jackson gas station stop 21
paris jackson gas station stop 22
paris jackson gas station stop 23
paris jackson gas station stop 24
paris jackson gas station stop 25
paris jackson gas station stop 26
paris jackson gas station stop 27

Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here