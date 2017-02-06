Patriots' Martellus Bennett Will Skip White House Visit with Donald Trump After Super Bowl Win

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett won the Super Bowl last night, but announced he would not be going to the White House with the team to meet Donald Trump, as is customary for the winners of the big game.

“I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go,” the 29-year-old athlete told reporters after the game. “I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this … People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.”

“You just don’t bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are,” Martellus continued about his political views, adding he’s not worried about backlash from the owners or teammates about skipping the trip.

It’s unclear if more players will be skipping the White House trip, but many players in the NFL have been outspoken about Donald Trump‘s politics.