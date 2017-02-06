Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:25 pm

Patriots' Martellus Bennett Will Skip White House Visit with Donald Trump After Super Bowl Win

Patriots' Martellus Bennett Will Skip White House Visit with Donald Trump After Super Bowl Win

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett won the Super Bowl last night, but announced he would not be going to the White House with the team to meet Donald Trump, as is customary for the winners of the big game.

“I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go,” the 29-year-old athlete told reporters after the game. “I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this … People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.”

“You just don’t bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are,” Martellus continued about his political views, adding he’s not worried about backlash from the owners or teammates about skipping the trip.

It’s unclear if more players will be skipping the White House trip, but many players in the NFL have been outspoken about Donald Trump‘s politics.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl, Donald Trump, Martellus Bennett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Naynay

    Don’t know the guy but you gotta respect someone who stand firm in his beliefs !

  • LolaLola

    I give Trump 6 months before he has a breakdown and Pence becomes president.

  • I am Evelyn Salt

    Good for him!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here