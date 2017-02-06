Relive Lady Gaga's Halftime Show with These Amazing Photos!

We have been watching Lady Gaga‘s halftime show from the 2017 Super Bowl on repeat and we can’t get enough of all the amazing photos snapped during the performance!

There are so many great shots of the entertainer flying through the crowd, dancing up a storm, playing the piano, and just being a bad-ass performer in general.

The flying moment in the performance was actually predicted during Gaga‘s guest appearance on The Simpsons five years ago.

A couple hours after she hit the stage, Gaga took to social media to announce that she is heading out on tour this year to promote her album Joanne. Make sure to check out the full list of dates to see if she is coming to a town near you!

