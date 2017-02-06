Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 1:36 pm

Relive Lady Gaga's Halftime Show with These Amazing Photos!

Relive Lady Gaga's Halftime Show with These Amazing Photos!

We have been watching Lady Gaga‘s halftime show from the 2017 Super Bowl on repeat and we can’t get enough of all the amazing photos snapped during the performance!

There are so many great shots of the entertainer flying through the crowd, dancing up a storm, playing the piano, and just being a bad-ass performer in general.

WATCH VIDEO: See the full 13 minutes of Gaga‘s halftime show now!

The flying moment in the performance was actually predicted during Gaga‘s guest appearance on The Simpsons five years ago.

A couple hours after she hit the stage, Gaga took to social media to announce that she is heading out on tour this year to promote her album Joanne. Make sure to check out the full list of dates to see if she is coming to a town near you!

30+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga performing during the halftime show…

lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 01
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 02
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 03
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 04
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 05
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 06
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 07
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 08
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 09
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 10
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 11
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 12
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 13
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 14
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 15
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 16
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 17
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 18
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 19
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 20
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 21
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 22
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 23
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 24
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 25
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 26
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 27
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 28
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 29
lady gaga super bowl halftime show best photos 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Super Bowl, 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga, Super Bowl Halftime Show

