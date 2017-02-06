Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Sarah Hyland Channels Pussycat Dolls on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch Now!

Check out Sarah Hyland performing “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls during her episode of Lip Sync Battle!

This week, the 26-year-old Modern Family star is taking on basketball player DeAndre Jordan during this week’s episode. It looks like DeAndre dresses up as a panda for his performance!

Check out the preview of Sarah‘s performance below, and be sure to tune into the entire episode on Lip Sync Battle, airing on Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm ET/PT.


