See Selena Gomez & Nat Wolff in the James Franco-Directed 'In Dubious Battle' - (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Check out this exclusive clip of Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff in the upcoming movie In Dubious Battle, directed by and starring James Franco.

Selena and Nat are among a star-studded cast, which also includes Bryan Cranston, Ed Harris, Zach Braff, Robert Duval, Ashley Greene, Josh Hutcherson, Robert Duvall, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Shepard.

The movie is based on the first major work of Pulitzer Prize-winner author John Steinbeck, about 900 migratory workers who are organized to rise up against landowners after getting their wages shorted.

This isn’t the first time Selena and James have worked together. The two starred in 2012′s Spring Breakers, but this is definitely a side of Selena you’ve never seen before. This role lets her spread her dramatic acting wings.

In Dubious Battle opens in theaters and on VOD and digital HD on Friday, February 17.

In this exclusive clip, Selena‘s character, Lisa, and Nat‘s character, Jim, talk about their future.

Exclusive ‘In Dubious Battle’ Clip for JJJ