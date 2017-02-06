Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 3:09 pm

See Selena Gomez & Nat Wolff in the James Franco-Directed 'In Dubious Battle' - (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

See Selena Gomez & Nat Wolff in the James Franco-Directed 'In Dubious Battle' - (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Check out this exclusive clip of Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff in the upcoming movie In Dubious Battle, directed by and starring James Franco.

Selena and Nat are among a star-studded cast, which also includes Bryan Cranston, Ed Harris, Zach Braff, Robert Duval, Ashley Greene, Josh Hutcherson, Robert Duvall, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Shepard.

The movie is based on the first major work of Pulitzer Prize-winner author John Steinbeck, about 900 migratory workers who are organized to rise up against landowners after getting their wages shorted.

This isn’t the first time Selena and James have worked together. The two starred in 2012′s Spring Breakers, but this is definitely a side of Selena you’ve never seen before. This role lets her spread her dramatic acting wings.

In Dubious Battle opens in theaters and on VOD and digital HD on Friday, February 17.

In this exclusive clip, Selena‘s character, Lisa, and Nat‘s character, Jim, talk about their future.

Exclusive ‘In Dubious Battle’ Clip for JJJ
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Exclusive, James Franco, Movies, Nat Wolf, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here